Virgie Lakes, age 98, passed away on March 8, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Delena Hays and Paul in Gray Hawk, Kentucky. She was surrounded by her family who deeply loved, respected and admired her.
Virgie is survived by her seven children, Elaine Smith of LaGrange, KY, Charles (Jackie) Lakes of Somerset, KY, Glenn (Shirley) Lakes of Shepherdsville, KY, Jerry (Linda) Lakes of McKee, KY, Delena (Paul) Hays of Gray Hawk, KY, Diana Conner of McKee, KY and Gary (Tanya) Lakes of McKee, KY.
In addition to her children, she is survived by a great host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who will miss her sweet smile and warm hugs; one sister; Bertie Faye Kingsley and a special nephew, Kenny Lakes also survive her.
Virgie was preceded in death by loving husband of 59 years, Jack Lakes; her parents, Charley & Nellie (Freeman) Lakes; son in law, Don Smith; son in law, Tom Conner’ and the following brothers and sisters, Irvin Lakes, Ona Lakes, Virginia Fox, Gracie Mae Lakes, Delena Keltner, Vernon Lakes, Phyllis Lakes and Betty Huff.
Virgie was a member of the Bond Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home, McKee, KY with Rev. Denny McCowan officiating. Burial follow in the Hamilton Cemetery. Pallbearers Don Lakes, Gerard Lakes, Ethan Lakes, Evan Lakes, Jason Lakes, Phillip Daugherty, Branden Daugherty and Steven Smith. Honorary pallbearers: Chuck Lakes, Joshua Lakes, Craig Clemons, Chase Gilbert and Bradyn Gilbert. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
