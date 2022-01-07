Virgie Smith was born April 25, 1923 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, December 27, 2021 at her residence in Tyner at the age of 98. She was the daughter of the late Green & Nellie (Andrew) Montgomery.
Virgie is survived by two sons, Doug (Pat) Smith of Tyner and Donnie (Jenny) Smith of Tyner. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Jennifer (Lonny) McMichael, Heather Smith and Jason (Lisa) Smith and by four great grandchildren, Justin & Brandon McMichael, Eden & Ivy Smith. She is also survived by a special caretaker, Lavinda Isaacs.
In addition to her parents, Virgie was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Smith; her twin sister, Jewell Gabbard and two brothers, Ralph Montgomery and Ray Montgomery.
Virgie was a member of the Kerby Knob Baptist Church.
She was also beloved by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Kerby Knob Baptist Church with Bro. Darren Hisel and Bro. Everett Van Zant. Burial to follow in the Kerby Knob Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to...
Kerby Knob Baptist Church or
Kerby Knob Cemetery
