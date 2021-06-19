Virginia Faye Marcum was born February 24, 1949 in Madison County and departed this life Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Leroy & Dorothy Frances (Brown) Van Winkle.
Faye is survived by three children, Missy (Paul) Alexander, Naomi Marcum (Mike Pigg) and Talmadge (Joy) Marcum all of McKee. She is also survived by brother, Floyd (Judy) Van Winkle of Winchester and by a sister, Elizabeth Rose of McKee. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Brandon Gabbard, Kayla Gabbard, Blake Marcum, Talynn Marcum and Karlie Marcum and by three great grandchildren, Alissa, Bentley & Camden Sampson.
In addition to her parents, Faye was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dean Marcum.
Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Tal Martin Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Pallbearers were Talmadge, Blake, James & Matthew Marcum, Delaney Burns and Jason Flannery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
