Virginia Maupin was born December 15, 1939 in Owsley County, Kentucky and departed this life Saturday May 21, 2022 at her residence being 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna Mae Peters Creech.
Virginia is survived by the following children; Doug Maupin and Darcy of Berea, Ky., Charlotte Tompkins and Steve of McKee, Ky., and Theresa Allen and Dennis of Sand Gap, Ky. and by two siblings; Teddy Creech of McKee, Ky. and Anita Creech Rader of McKee, Ky. She is also survived by the following grandchildren; Brittany Spivey, Heather Deaton, Saraya Lakes and Ethan and Kristan Newton and Floyd, Matthew Tompkins, Trenton Tompkins and Noah Maupin and Megan and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a Special caregiver and friend Tammy ( Pat)Bingham.
Other than her parents Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Herman Maupin and by the following siblings; Harlen Creech, Glendon Creech, Reva Creech, Treva Creech, Glenda Creech, Una Dalton, Judy Dale Creech and Brenda Love and by a grandson Anthony Dwayne McKinney.l
Funeral service for Virginia Maupin will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Thomas officiating with burial in the Creech cemetery in Owsley County.
Visitation 11:00 A.M. Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
