Vivian Ola Madden
( July 28, 1943 - July 08, 2021 )
Vivian Ola Madden, 77, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away Thursday July 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center – Florence. Born July 28, 1943 in Jackson Co., KY, she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Martha Marcum Carl.
She was married to Eugene Madden; he preceded her in death on Thursday August 6, 2009. She was employed by the Grant Co. Board of Education where she served as a custodian for many years. She played an integral part in all the lives she touched. She loved playing the guitar, making jewelry, singing in her church choir, playing the piano and growing flowers in her greenhouse. She loved creating memories with her family, whether it be going on hiking adventures together or writing poems and crafting scrapbooks for the grandchildren, whom lovingly called her “Granny”. She was a member of the Sherman Church of Christ.
She leaves to carry on her legacy, one daughter: Julie (Randall) Webb of Dry Ridge; two sons: Dusty (Beth) Madden of Dry Ridge, Rondal (Sandy) Madden of Aurora, IN; two brothers: James (Barb) Carl of Middletown, OH and Faron (Joyce) Carl of Sand Gap, KY. Ten grandchildren also survive: Tyler (Keisha) Madden, Garrett (Abby) Madden, Amanda (Robert) Carr, Cody (Tabetha) Phillips, Savannah Webb, Kaitlyn Madden, Michaela Madden, Kendall Madden, Matthew Webb and Miranda Manz, along with three great-grandchildren: Freya Madden, Easton Madden and Kendra Madden. In addition to her husband, Eugene, she was preceded in death by a son: William David Madden; four brothers: Raymond Carl, Larry Carl, Edward Carl, Ellie Carl and one sister: Rosetta Carl.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Sherman Church of Christ, 1055 Sherman Mt. Zion Rd, Dry Ridge, KY 41035.
COURTESY ANNOUNCEMENT OF LAKES FUNERAL HOME IN MCKEE
