Friendly Visitors improve the quality of life for their new “nursing home friends.”
You can expect to make a difference to your resident, your community, and yourself by maintaining vibrant relationships.
A staggering 60% of nursing home residents have no visitors.
A Little Time – A Big Impact
As a Friendly Visitor, you will meet and enjoy residents who have a significant need for your friendship.
Their expectations of your time are only a few minutes each week!
Consistent friendship with a nursing home resident injects a bit of energy, life and laughter into a rather monotonous routine.
Call: 606-309-7600 or e-mail: agibson@cvadd.org
Arlene Gibson, Cumberland Valley District Long Term Care Ombudsman
