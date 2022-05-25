Frail, But Living at Home: Program Helps Elderly Stay Strong

 Friendly Visitors improve the quality of life for their new “nursing home friends.”

You can expect to make a difference to your resident, your community, and yourself by maintaining vibrant relationships.

A staggering 60% of nursing home residents have no visitors. 

A Little Time – A Big Impact

As a Friendly Visitor, you will meet and enjoy residents who have a significant need for your friendship.

Their expectations of your time are only a few minutes each week! 

Consistent friendship with a nursing home resident injects a bit of energy, life and laughter into a rather monotonous routine.

Call: 606-309-7600 or e-mail: agibson@cvadd.org

Arlene Gibson, Cumberland Valley District Long Term Care Ombudsman

