A recent leak, likely meant to test the temperature of the water before diving fully in the shark tank, the supreme court floated the idea of overturning Roe vs Wade as we know it. This would essentially eliminate abortion on a federal level kicking it down to a state by state basis. Many under the guise of women’s rights are nearing stoke levels at the mere idea of allowing babies to live. Let’s break this down into two segments to examine the issue at hand.
First and foremost the very asinine belief that in any civilized nation is fighting over the right to legally kill a child for any reason is numbing. For all the rights that anyone could conceivably fight for the right to allow the most helpless among us the very chance to live should be top tier. That it is on the questionable list shows how far we’ve fallen as society. The arguments against it are old and worn thin. They always fast forward to the worst case scenarios of rape, medical emergency and the sorts. Worse case situations happen. One heinous act doesn’t justify another. Most decent folk would be horrified if I lined a row of eggs up with fluffy little hatchling ducks using their little orange bills pecking through the brittle shell only to stomp them into oblivion with my boot. Some of those same folks still want to hold court on killing being legal based on which side of the layer of skin it takes place on.
The second segment applies to those distraught over the possibility that rights may be restored to the states on the issue. That precedent was set when states like California voted to ban gay marriage at the state level in 2013 then a multitude of states legalized marijuana usage while it still remains a federal crime. States have been allowed to run afoul of federal law with no blowback so regardless of the high courts decision the groundwork is laid for states to take power. We must remember this as hysterics begin from those shouting that conservative states are starting a rebellion. States holding power over their own decisions unless it involves direct federal matters or the safety of the nation was as the founding fathers intended.
The issue of abortion is much easier discussed when the side are clearly drawn. Muddling the act by cloaking it in women’s rights, choice, healthcare and softer words that allow it to be more palatable. It is the ending of a human life at another humans hands, period. Decide where you stand. The most basic building block for human rights is the right to life. Even if there wasn’t a legal system nor laws to follow allowing babies a chance to live shouldn’t be up for debate.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
