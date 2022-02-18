Wallace Ingram was born September 4, 1933 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, February 7, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 88. He was the son of the late Edward & Lou Emma (Vickers) Ingram.
Wallace is survived by his wife, Noma (Ward) Ingram of McKee and by six children, Richard (Minnie) Ingram of Annville, Wally Ingram Jr. (Cindy) of Raleigh, NC, Marvin Ingram of McKee, Cathy Gibson of London, Jenny Yarbrough of London and Denise (Randy) Pate of Longview, TX. He was blessed with thirteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Wallace was also preceded in death by his siblings, Imogene Lansdale, Harold Ingram, Alphene Ingram, Edward Ingram Jr. and Donald Ingram.
Wallace was veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Reynolds Cemetery in Tyner with Bro. Eddy Judd and Bro. Carmen Brewer. officiating. Pallbearers: Richard Ingram, Chris McQueen, Wally Ingram, Randy Pate, Robert Yarbrough and Samuel Gibson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.