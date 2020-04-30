Wanda L Moore Montgomery, age 78 of Berea, Ky passed away at home peacefully Monday April 20th, 2020 after a long illness. Born to Helen & Lucian Moore of Jackson Co. in addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Montgomery, two grandsons Dustin and Jonathan Scalf and a Great grandson Baby Scalf.
She is survived by two sisters Mary Hunter of McKee Ky. Faye (Eden) Hobbs of Connersville In, Five brothers Richard (Ruth) Moore of Redlevel, AL, Levi Moore, TeeJay Moore, Jimmy (Linda) Moore, Billy (Amber) Moore all of Mckee, KY.
Four Children Clifford Montgomery of Berea, Ky, Mike (Pam) Montgomery of Connersville, In. Jackie Montgomery (Cloia Sparks) of Berea, KY, & Juanita (John) Scalf of Berea, KY.
Four Grandchildren Jessie Montgomery of London KY, James (Mary) Montgomery of Knoxville TN, Kaylee Montgomery of Connersvillle IN, Johnna (Robert) Lear of Berea KY. Six Great grandchildren Summer Scalf, Kenize Fryer, Emily (Emmy) & Kelsey Smith, Paisley & Parker Lear all of Berea KY. Numerous nieces & nephews and special friends.
Wanda will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens in Richmond, KY. Due to mandates from the Governor of Kentucky as a result of the Corona Virus all services are private. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of services. www.lakesfuneralhome.com
