Wanda Lee Brewer of Annville, Kentucky was born April 4, 1935, and departed this life Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 87. She was the daughter of the late James & Beatrice (Norris) Smith.
Wanda is survived by her two granddaughters, Amanda Brewer and MacKenzie Brewer both of Annville; by her sister, Gail Gabbard of Ohio and by her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Brewer of Annville.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Brewer; by her son, Jimmy Brewer and by her sister, Virgie Wiles.
Wanda was a member of the Egypt Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, September 30, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Eddy Judd officiating. Burial to follow in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers: Josh Henderson, Will Gilpin, Cody Pryor, Eddie Minton, John Smith and Rob Evans. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
