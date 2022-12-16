Wanda Lee (Combs) Todd was born September 1, 1944 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday, December 9, 2022 at her residence in Sand Gap, at the age of 78. She was the daughter of the late Delbert & Irene (Lainhart) Combs.
Wanda is survived by her daughter in law Lora Lambert and by a several cousins. She is also survived by a special friend, Lucille Taylor.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Edward “Eddie” Todd and by her son, Terence “Terry” Todd.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
