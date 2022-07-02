Wanda Lee Tankersley was born October 2, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Rockcastle Regional Medical Center in Mt. Vernon at the age 81. She was the daughter of the late Virgil & Minnie Callahan.
Wanda is survived by two children, Peggy Masters of McKee and Danny Tankersley of Mt. Vernon. She is also survived by a brother, Floyd Callahan of McKee. Wanda was blessed with two granddaughters, Savannah & Chelsi.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was also preceded in death by her son in law, Billy Masters and by four brothers, Hobert Edward Callahan, Vernon Riley Callahan, Carl Ray Callahan and Lloyd Callahan.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Martin and Bro. Jim Miller officiating. Burial to follow in the Pine Thicket Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
