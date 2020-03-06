In 2019, Jackson County resident, Dinah Ward was chosen by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as “MS Activist of the Year” for her role helping to secure millions of dollars in research funding helping and fighting to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Ward worked hard for this because in her words, “So no one never has to hear the words, “You have MS” because then the journey begins.
In February, members of the National MS Society traveled to Frankfort to meet with law makers. They brought with them their experiences and the impact this disease has on those who are stricken by it. Of course, Dinah was included in the group. Ward herself is an MS patient who uses the energy she has to advocate for those who struggle with this condition on a daily basis.
Ward told us, “I’m a District Activist Leader and I have been on the Government Relations Advisory Committee for 5 years. I’ve spoken at the Capital in Washington, DC and lobbied in KY for 5 years to help get laws changed and new ones made for people living with disabilities, not only Multiple Sclerosis.
For 3 years I’ve spoke on the Nero data surveillance system. No funding or research had been provided from the United States Government since 1975. I have spoken in the leadership Suite in Washington, DC with Mitch McConnell and other members of Congress over the past 5 years regarding different topics. In 2019 we finally got funding for the Nero data research to help with breakthroughs so we are moving forward. It’s not always easy due to my own health. But I give it my all. I never want anyone to have to live with the health issues I have. Some people think some MS people look normal and some do but I challenge anyone to live one day in the life we live. I may never see change, cures or my life easier but I thank God for his many Blessings. It was a sad day to have a child that doesn’t even drive yet by my side at our state Capital talking to Representatives and Senators about our concerns. We talked about HB 72 and HB 136.” In 2018 Ward was in the leadership suite speaking at 12:00 noon on the world news it was announced that over a million people lived with MS.
"MS is a life changing event," said Dinah Ward, "What I was once able to do without thinking about it became a struggle and there are days when you just can't keep up. There is pain, fatigue, muscle weakness and hot weather is a killer. Treatments are also very expensive and quite often the treatments have to be changes because they don't work. Ward credits God and family for keeping her going, saying, "With God and family and most of all my grandsons, Jayden and Lendon, I keep fighting. I know when they grow up they will be faced with challenges but one thing I want them to remember is Nana taught them to trust in God, to stay strong, love everyone, help anyone they can and make a difference in the lives of others; to fight and never give up."
Until her retirement Ward worked full time for the State in Health and Family Services. "I went 24/7, said Dinah, "and now, some days, even 7/24 is a killer for me." But that doesn't stop Ward from advocating for those who are afflicted with her condition as well as for others who struggle with life limiting disabilities. "If I can help just one person or make a difference in the life of others that was God's plan."
Ward started the London MS support group several years ago so that "no one would have to be alone again and to bring knowledge to people having to live with this condition."
Now that Ward is retired she uses the days when energy allows to talk to Senators, Congressmen and Representatives to bring attention and hopefully relief to others. "My prayer," said Ward, " is to one day be able to say that no one will ever have to live with MS."
Ward will continue to fight as long as she is able and invites others to join her in the effort to ease the lives of those who suffer and to hopefully, eventually, eradicate the disease.
