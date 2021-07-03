It’s coming into the brunt of summer. The absolute blistering days that send you seeking shade at midday and regretting your decision to skip the sunscreen. While I had my share of summer fun much of the heated months was for farm work catching up on all of the pent up fury of nature built throughout winter. Fencing, tobacco, hay and critter work consumed most of the youth around home in summertime.
While Kenny Chesney painted summer as county fairs, bikinis and falling in love I found myself falling asleep covered in a dusting of alfalfa, fescue and clover because I was fall over tired. My primary source of income aside from the home farm work was working the hay fields for anyone hiring during the dog days of summer.
If you planned ahead you would rinse out old milk jugs to be filled with water and frozen. Throughout the day the melting provided you with cool water to gulp down between humping bales onto the wagon. The earliest you could get started seemed to be well after the morning cool had long faded giving way to the smoldering heat of midday. The more experienced among you generally got the job of remaining on the trailer to stack while the owner/boss drove the tractor pulling the wagon. Us little heathens chomping at the bit to prove our toughness got the groundwork of hustling bale to bale to toss them up on the wagon from two rows of bales being driven between.
Being smaller in stature I made it a point to hustle as fast as I could jogging between spaced out bales to interlock a leather gloved hand into the fifty pound bale chucking it onto the wagon ahead of pace to keep the stacker behind. I tried to always keep a tight lipped smile on my face breathing through my nose to disguise the heavy panting. The ice water tied to a tractor fender dangling taunting you was always what we wanted but you never wanted to be the first to give in showing a weakness. Against the warnings of elder workers who cautioned us to pace ourselves we rarely did. My buddy Brandon and myself would try our best to toss each bale over the wagon just to prove we could. We hid the fatigue as the day dragged on by using knees to roll bales onto the wagon and slowly sipping the water we passed back and forth as if we was fresh as daybreak. Secretly we gulped in air cherishing those full wagon load rides to the barn that gave a brief intermission to the constant heated pace. Your forearms from just above the gloved wrist to the elbows was a mass of scratches and scrapes from bristled hay. The joints in your fingers was near raw from baler twine digging into them on overzealous heavy bales. No parts of you wasn’t drenched in sweat and your feet was sore from sliding around inside hand-me-down slip on boots.
It was nasty, hot strenuous fast paced work that I wouldn’t delete from my past for anything. It was the proving grounds for generations of teens before me but a tradition that is fading fast with today’s technology and lack of work ethic. I often drive past a field with a farmer putting up a few square bales and smile.
I think perhaps I’d like to stop and chunk a few bales for old times sake.
Those evenings of sucking down the last of some lukewarm water and smiling over at your buddy as the dollars in pay was counted out was when we ruled the world. Every single bale of those days made me exactly who I am.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.