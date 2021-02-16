PLEASE PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES
We do appreciate our members' patience as we continue to do all that we can - as quickly as we can - and as safely as we can. We want to stress that power restoration is going to be a slow process due to the number of outages and weather conditions.
We have been in contact with our local Emergency Management Directors regarding shelters/warming stations (and will update as information is available):
>Lee County - Happy Top Community Center
>Owsley County - Owsley Recreation Center (next to Owsley County Park)
>Estill County - please call the Estill County Dispatch for guidance
>Jackson County - Tyner Elementary School
>Rockcastle County - Rockcastle County Middle School (warming center)
Rockcastle members - please call one of the following for more info:
606-256-2856 (until 4:00 pm)
606-392-9153
606-256-2121
606-256-7232
606-256-7234
>Laurel County - West London Baptist Church (360 Parker Road) (warming center) - will open at 4:00pm and will remain open throughout the evening hours
>Clay County - Town Branch (near Pat's Snack Bar) - and - Manchester Baptist Church - please contact the Clay County Dispatch (Brian Jackson/David Watson) at 606-598-2923 for more information.
Please be safe everyone - and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of your family. #winterstorm2021
