We get calls nearly every day on neighborhood dogs, cats, goats, hogs, chickens, horses and cattle getting onto neighbor's property. They tear up a neighbor's property, chase other animals, create danger for motorists and leave "stuff" in their yards to clean up. Everyone should be a good neighbor. They should keep the trash picked up on their property, keep down the noise late at night, watch for people who might want to steal and they should control their animals. If you own dogs, you may be responsible for their actions, so keep them on your own property and make sure they are sheltered, fed and watered. Everyone has a legal right to protect their children, their property and their livestock.
If someone obtains a warrant for you, it is law enforcement's duty to serve those warrants. No officer will tell you that you are under arrest unless he/she has a good reason to do so. You may not agree with the warrant and you may believe you should not be charged, but if an officer places you under arrest, you must submit to arrest or face additional charges. You will have an opportunity to be released from jail fairly soon after you are booked in. It is stressful on everyone, including the officer, so remain calm and comply. I know the officer will appreciate your attitude and will help you if possible to get out of jail as quickly as possible.
Police officers cannot always arrest someone, even if they believe that person committed a crime. If a crime does not occur in the presence of an officer and if the crime is not a felony, usually the officer will obtain a warrant of arrest or ask the victim to obtain a warrant. There are exceptions to this rule, however, it is better to have the warrant.
We serve various papers throughout the county. Many times the person who lives at the residence will not open the door when law enforcement knocks. Please answer your door if you are home, because these trips cost us a great deal in manpower hours and fuel costs. Running from the problem usually makes matters worse, not better.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's office responded to one-hundred calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and made one criminal arrest. Our court security transports prisoners for the courts and serves a large amount of civil papers. We appreciate your support and your prayers for our safety.
