IMG_4696.jpeg
IMG_4699.jpeg

The London Police Department is looking for information that may lead to the arrest of two individuals who may have stolen a 9mm pistol from Wildcat Pawn & Gun, located in London, KY. The man was wearing a brown jacket, a Beretta hat, and blue jeans. The young boy who accompanied him was wearing a Chevrolet hat with blue jeans, and a flannel hooded jacket. The individuals involved were in the store between 2:30-2:45pm. Police believe they were driving a blue Ford Escape.

If you have any information please call the London Police Department at 606-878-7004

Below you will find photos, and a video to help better identify these individuals.

IMG_4692.jpeg
IMG_4698.jpeg
IMG_4701.jpeg

Wildcat Pawn & Gun Surveillance footage

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you