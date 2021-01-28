The London Police Department is looking for information that may lead to the arrest of two individuals who may have stolen a 9mm pistol from Wildcat Pawn & Gun, located in London, KY. The man was wearing a brown jacket, a Beretta hat, and blue jeans. The young boy who accompanied him was wearing a Chevrolet hat with blue jeans, and a flannel hooded jacket. The individuals involved were in the store between 2:30-2:45pm. Police believe they were driving a blue Ford Escape.
If you have any information please call the London Police Department at 606-878-7004
Below you will find photos, and a video to help better identify these individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.