For the past several years, Keith Sandlin and family have given the Jackson County Community access to a free Christmas Light Show, complete with music. This year the Christmas Light Show will make a return engagement.
Given the difficulty this year has posed for everyone, this treat is even more appreciated. Families drive from miles around to see the lights and listen to the music. All of this is provided free of charge just to help bring cheer to the Christmas Season. The show consists of 14 Christmas songs with shifting light patterns for the delight of children and adults alike. Each loop runs about 37 minutes from beginning to end, then starts over again.
Said Sandlin, “ Show will run nightly in a loop from 6:00 to 10:30. Tune your radio to 89.9 FM to listen to the lights. Feel free to pull in the driveway, in yard along the road or there's some parking across the road. If pulling in the driveway please turn off your headlights so you don't take away from the show. As always the show is free of charge. Please let your friends know about it!
We are located just off JCHS Road at 992 Potter Road in McKee. Turn on JCHS Road beside Deer View. In about a mile you'll turn on the first road on your right. We are right at the bottom of the hill. The Sandlin family wishes you all a Merry CHRISTmas.”
