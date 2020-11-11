The JCHS ROTC joined with Jackson County Veterans and community members at the Veterans Memorial Park located in McKee, KY to honor all out nations veterans on Veterans Day. The ceremony was conducted precisely at 11:00 am in honor of the armistice that was reached ending WWI.
Watch: Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in McKee, KY
