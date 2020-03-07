Wava Leffler was born June 23, 1948 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, February 24, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 71 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Godfrey & Jane (Pearson) Isaacs.
Wava is survived by two sons, Scott Leffler of Berea and Dwayne Leffler (Pam) of Berea. She is also survived by the following siblings, Giles Isaacs and Marie Chasteen both of Berea, Forester Isaacs and Phyllis Chasteen both of McKee./9865./7820/. Wava was blessed with a granddaughter, Brooke Leffler.
In addition to her parents, Wava was also preceded in death by her husband, Hurshel Wayne Leffler; son, Craig Leffler;
sister, Juanita Combs; three brothers, Clayton, Sherman & Gary Ray Isaacs and by four half-sisters.
Wava was a member of the Deer Stable Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Paul Pearson officiating. Burial to follow in the Grassy Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers were Greg Hobbs, Dwayne & Scott Leffler, Ben Lane, Mike Mullins and Danny Durham. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
