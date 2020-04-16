Wayne Hayes
1936-2020
Wayne Hayes, 84 of Annville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born March 15, 1936 to Floyd and Ruby Hays of Gray Hawk, Kentucky. He is preceaded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruby as well as brothers, Jim, Harold, Floyd Jr., Robert, Mack, David, William Lowell and Joseph and sisters, Marie, Irene and Mable and Bonnie. Wayne is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kacy Hayes, sisters, Nell and Mary Lou, daughters Bonita Loyd, Diane Hayes and Lori (Pat) Osterberger and son, Larry (Linda) Hayes, step-daughters, Kristy (Don) Spradlin and Nikki Richardson, four grandchildren, Jami, Luke, Grace and Leah, four step-grandchildren, Cody, Brittany, Lauren and Logan as well as four step-great grandchildren.
Wayne retired from the United States Postal Service and was a military veteran, serving in the United States Airforce from 1956-1960. He was a member of Annville Baptist church and was always giving of others. Each winter he would collect coats for children in need and was known locally as “The Coat Man”. He enjoyed delivering weekly newspapers to local area businesses and was an avid gardener. Among his most enjoyed hobbies was gardening and canning his own fruits and vegetables. He also enjoyed planting crops of sugar cane each year and making molasses with his cousin Kenneth Hays. He gave away more of his canned goods than he kept for himself.
Wayne also spent many years researching his family history and wrote his own family genealogy book. He hosted a family reunion in Annville each year and was so proud that relatives from across the nation would travel miles to attend the Hays/Hayes family reunion.
His jokes and childhood stories will be dearly missed.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with arrangements being handled by Lakes Funeral Home of McKee. A memorial in honor of Wayne will be set at a later date in order for family and friends to attend.
