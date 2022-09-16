Wayne Rice was born August 20, 1943, in Clay County and departed this life Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his residence in Annville at the age of 79. He was the son of the late Otto & Jeanette (Neeley) Rice.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Ruby (Baker) Rice of Annville and by three children, Eldon (Shelley) Rice of Lancaster, Wavelene (Tim) Carpenter of McKee and Veola (Brett) Williams of Annville. He is also survived by a sister, Ada Spivey of McKee. Wayne was blessed with five grandchildren, Holli Reynolds, Tiffany Blevins, Tiara Eads, Matthew Williams and Bradon Williams and by five great grandchildren, Kelsey Blevins, Cole Blevins, Everrett Reynolds, Charlie Reynolds and Cooper Eads.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by a son, Wayne Rice Jr.; by two brothers, Jerry Rice and Kenneth Rice and by four sisters, Geraldine Wells, Betty Lou Ornduff, Lois Wells and Judy Summers.
Wayne was a member of the East Pittsburg Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Bro. Denny McCowan, Bro. Danny Overbey and Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson & Smith Cemetery. Pallbearers were two neighbor twin boys that were like his own grandchildren, Jamie & Jody Alleshouse, Matthew Williams, Bradon Williams, Aaron Rice, Harold Dean Bowling, Earl Baker & Johnathan Brock. Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Bowling, Melvin Bowling, James Alleshouse, Dennis Roark, Gary Weaver, Homer Summers, Doug Adkins, Cole Blevins and Tim Anderson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
