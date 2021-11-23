Below are the Cumberland Valley District Health Department's (CVDHD) COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, November 13th to Friday, November 19th.
On Monday, November 29th, the CVDHD will provide their next update.
Weekly County Updates:
- Clay
- Total Confirmed: 13
- Community Confirmed: 13
- CCDC Confirmed: 0
- Probable: 4
- Total Recovered: 33
- Community Recovered: 33
- CCDC Recovered: 0
- Deaths: 0
- Jackson
- Confirmed: 33
- Probable: 21
- Recovered: 19
- Deaths: 0
- Rockcastle
- Confirmed: 19
- Probable: 27
- Recovered: 24
- Deaths: 0
