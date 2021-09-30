Weekly COVID Update

 On Monday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, September 18th to Friday, September 24th.

 In their report health department officials reported, “We are saddened to report 2 new COVID-19 related death in Clay County and 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County. The individuals in Clay County were a 66-year-old male and an 83-year-old female. The individuals in Jackson County were a 63-year-old male and an 86-year-old female.”

CVDHD stated that they are monitoring a cluster at the Clay County Detention Center. As of 9/24, there are 1 new confirmed case and 3 new recovered cases among inmates. These numbers are included in Clay County’s weekly total.

Weekly County Updates:

Jackson County

Confirmed: 65

Probable: 47

Recovered: 67

New Deaths: 2

Clay County

Total Confirmed: 96

Community Confirmed: 95

CCDC Confirmed: 1

Probable: 31

Total Recovered: 179

Community Recovered: 176

CCDC Recovered: 3

New Deaths: 2

Rockcastle County

Confirmed: 54

Probable: 74

Recovered: 212

New Deaths: 0

The next Cumberland Valley District Health Department update will be on Monday, October 4th.

