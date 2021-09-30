On Monday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, September 18th to Friday, September 24th.
In their report health department officials reported, “We are saddened to report 2 new COVID-19 related death in Clay County and 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County. The individuals in Clay County were a 66-year-old male and an 83-year-old female. The individuals in Jackson County were a 63-year-old male and an 86-year-old female.”
CVDHD stated that they are monitoring a cluster at the Clay County Detention Center. As of 9/24, there are 1 new confirmed case and 3 new recovered cases among inmates. These numbers are included in Clay County’s weekly total.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 65
Probable: 47
Recovered: 67
New Deaths: 2
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 96
Community Confirmed: 95
CCDC Confirmed: 1
Probable: 31
Total Recovered: 179
Community Recovered: 176
CCDC Recovered: 3
New Deaths: 2
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 54
Probable: 74
Recovered: 212
New Deaths: 0
The next Cumberland Valley District Health Department update will be on Monday, October 4th.
