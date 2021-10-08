On Monday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, September 25th to Friday, October 1st.
In their report health department officials reported, “We are saddened to report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Rockcastle County. The individuals in Rockcastle County were a 49-year-old male and a 74-year-old male.
The CVDHD stated that they are continuing to monitor a cluster at the Clay County Detention Center. As of 10/01, there is 1 new recovered case among inmates. These numbers are included in Clay County’s weekly total.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 28
Probable: 31
Recovered: 74
New Deaths: 0
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 39
Community Confirmed: 39
CCDC Confirmed: 0
Probable: 10
Total Recovered: 94
Community Recovered: 93
CCDC Recovered: 1
New Deaths: 0
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 36
Probable: 64
Recovered: 77
Deaths: 2
Our next update will be on Monday, October 11th.
The daily report for the state of Kentucky is available by clicking the pdf file below:
