On Monday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, September 25th to Friday, October 1st.

In their report health department officials reported, “We are saddened to report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Rockcastle County. The individuals in Rockcastle County were a 49-year-old male and a 74-year-old male.

The CVDHD stated that they are continuing to monitor a cluster at the Clay County Detention Center. As of 10/01, there is 1 new recovered case among inmates. These numbers are included in Clay County’s weekly total.

Weekly County Updates:

Jackson County

Confirmed: 28

Probable: 31

Recovered: 74

New Deaths: 0

Clay County

Total Confirmed: 39

Community Confirmed: 39

CCDC Confirmed: 0

Probable: 10

Total Recovered: 94

Community Recovered: 93

CCDC Recovered: 1

New Deaths: 0

Rockcastle County

Confirmed: 36

Probable: 64

Recovered: 77

Deaths: 2

Our next update will be on Monday, October 11th. 

The daily report for the state of Kentucky is available by clicking the pdf file below:

Download PDF COVID Daily Report 10_07_21

