Dear Parents, Families, and Students of Tyner Elementary,
I am so excited to welcome students back to school for the 2021-2022 school year! We are anticipating an awesome year for our students and staff!! Our school is a place where all children can LEARN! I am enthusiastic about our upcoming 2021-2022 school year and all the positive changes that have taken place over the summer. The Tyner family is eager to see your child learn, progress, and succeed! A goal for this school year is to have a safe, inviting LEARNING environment. This is a new year, with new beginnings and a fresh, new start on learning! I am thrilled to be a part of this new school year with you! We have worked very hard this summer to make our school a safe and effective environment in which successful teaching and learning can occur. Our expectations for Tyner this year are to be the BEST we can be in everything we do!
TES staff is very passionate about education and look forward to partnering with you to provide our students with the most successful learning year possible. As principal of Tyner Elementary, I want to continue a positive school culture and educational programs that are beneficial to student learning and development. I will seek to continue the high expectations at Tyner, student and faculty teamwork, cooperation in the school environment and excellent community involvement. Our highest priority is our students and their safety. Tyner Elementary School students deserve the best!
Throughout the summer, we have made many positive climate changes in our building. Our custodians have worked VERY hard at getting the building ready for our 2021-2022 school year! I’m excited about what all is going on inside Tyner!
If you haven’t already done so, please check our Facebook page for school supply lists, important information for the upcoming year and don’t forget to attend our “Open House,” at Tyner Elementary. Come out and meet your teacher for the new year!
This year is going to be Tyner’s BEST year yet!!!
Go Cardinals!!!
Melanie Philpot - Principal
Tyner Elementary
