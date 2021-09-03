Wesley Milton Brockman was born November 22, 1961 in Richmond, IN and departed this life Saturday, August 21, 2021 at his residence in Sand Gap at the age of 59. He was the son of Anna Faye (Ramsey) Carnes of Barbourville and of the late Jack Brockman.
He is survived by his wife, Janie (Young) Brockman of Sand Gap; by his daughter, Anna Brockman of Sand Gap and by his brother, Randy Brockman of Corbin.
He was a member of the World-Wide Church of God.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam officiating. Burial will follow in the Brockman Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
