What an exciting time in Jackson County! So much has happened and yet to happen in our hometown that it brings joy to the hearts of many. This past Saturday was a great day. Not only was the weather nice but the opportunities were many for entertainment and fun. The showing of the movie "Mountain Minor" was held at the Community Theater on Educational Mountain Saturday Evening. I was able to greet movie goers and guests Saturday evening and was pleasantly surprised by the number of out of State people that had come to Jackson County to be part of this event. I met Dale Farmer, writer and producer, and congratulated him on the success of the film and thanked him for bringing it back to Jackson County. Mountain Minor is a film about a family that moved back to Jackson County from Ohio. Having a movie about Jackson County shown in Jackson County is a great opportunity. The atmosphere was great and the crowd was as well. We are hoping that this brings positive reviews about our County into our region of the US.
This past Saturday was also Family Fun Night of the Jackson County Fair. There was also a great turnout at that event too. There were all kinds of activities available for the kids and the adults alike. There was a friendly tug of war competition between the fire departments and police departments. It was named the battle of "Guns and Hoses". Last year the police won and this year it was the fire department. It was a fun, friendly competition that will be hyped up by next year’s Fair. Family Fun Night always pumps up excitement towards the Fair. We are looking forward to the rest of the week and the Fair in full swing starting Thursday evening. Bring your family, friends and a lawn chair and enjoy the entertainment, food, vendors and fun of the Jackson County Fair.
I want to update everyone on the progress of the Splashpad project that is coming to McKee. We received approval from the State on the design and architecture of the project and have submitted that to the Health department for final approval. The actual equipment has been ordered for several weeks now and we expect it to be in in the next 3 weeks or so. Approval from the State and supplies has delayed the construction of the new park but it is coming. We were hopeful to have it up and running by now but it seems as if it will be later before we will. This does give our citizens something to look forward to for next year however and I believe once we see it in operation our community will be excited. In the meantime, I will keep everyone informed on updates as they come along.
Have a blessed week
