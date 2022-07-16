Law enforcement has taken major hits in the past weeks. Several officers lost their lives as part of their sworn duty to protect and serve. Three families in Eastern Kentucky are grieving the loss of their loved ones. It is a sobering reminder that police officers everywhere are in significant danger every day, no matter what call they are on.
Tuesday, a group of local churches invited law enforcement from Jackson County to attend a dinner in support of all of us. We were treated to a great meal and given some great support. Every officer expressed gratitude to the local churches for their support. Thank you!
What excuse do you have to not make a positive difference in our world? Are you too old or too young? Are you too poor or are you too rich? Are you disabled or are you too busy? Have your mistakes of the past prevented positive action today or tomorrow? We could go on and on for days to label the excuses people make for not doing what they should or for doing things they should not do. Regarding your faith, your family and your community, it is time to stop the excuses and do what we are able to do to make a difference. Don't worry about the things you cannot do, but stand up for the opportunities you have to make a difference. It matters to all of us, particularly in today's world.
We had another theft in the southern end of the county recently. On Hazelwood Road, a white box trailer loaded with antiques and garden tools was stolen. If you have any information on where the stolen property may be, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 606-287-7121.
Keep records of weapons, tools, equipment, etc. In order for law enforcement to have a chance at recovering stolen property, it helps us investigate cases if we have the serial numbers, VIN, etc. when items are stolen. It also helps to have pictures of the stolen property. Take time to write down those numbers, in the event someone breaks into your home and steals valuable property from you.
Just a reminder, traffic accidents occur every day. Regardless, if the accident is your fault or not, if you wear your safety belts, you have a much greater opportunity to survive with minimal injury.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one hundred and twenty three calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested one individual on various charges. As always, we appreciate the support and always ask for your thoughts and prayers for the safety of our officers. God Bless.+
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.