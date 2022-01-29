What is your way to change the world? Oscar Tshiebwe is a renowned player for the University of Kentucky basketball team. He is a giant of a man with a huge body and an amazing work ethic. He has quickly become a hero of mine, not because of his skill on the court, but because of his love for God and his determination to use his talent to help others. He wants to "help". I think that is a great ambition for anyone. We can all learn something from a great person like this outstanding man, who followed his dream from another country all the way to Kentucky, where he is already making a difference. Research his past and see where his faith has led him. Maybe he can inspire you to "help", as well.
We have been very busy investigating burglaries and thefts this week. An elderly lady in the Letterbox community on KY 2003 was burglarized as she was gone from home for a little over an hour. When she came home she found her home ransacked and several items stolen. She is a great lady who would never hurt anyone, but some sorry lowlife human being decided to take advantage of this meek lady. I need some help to catch this thief. She had a KY Cluster ring and a diamond bracelet stolen, along with other stolen property. The outlaw who took it will try to pawn it or sell it to a drug dealer. If you know who did this crime, I need a name and some information. You don't have to provide your name. All I want is the information. Please help us solve this case and bring this lowlife thief to justice.
I worked for several days to locate and recover a home-made trailer from the Adkinstown area. The lady who owns this trailer works hard every day to provide for her family, but that didn't stop some people from selling her trailer at a scrap yard in Frankfort. One person was arrested with more arrests possible.
A good lady on Silver Dollar Lake Road was burglarized while she was away from home. Jewelry was stolen, as well as a computer. We recovered an operator license photo and a pendant from the jewelry box, but have not yet located other valuable items that were stolen. If you have any information we would appreciate a call. Again, all we need is the information, not your name.
We receive tips or information on different criminal activity quite often. Those tips make a great difference in our ability to solve crimes. It is really difficult to solve a theft or a burglary, but we devote a great deal of time and effort to solve those cases. Solvability factors are always used to guide how much time we spend, since our manpower and time is very limited. We often remind people of the importance of maintaining serial numbers for weapons or other articles, locking doors, maintaining good security systems with video cameras and sharing helpful Facebook messages that may provide leads for us. Those factors can make a difference. Nearly every thief hits three places per week. If we catch them in one case we prevent many more from occurring.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to eighty-eight calls for service. We opened five criminal cases, investigated two traffic accidents and arrested two individuals on various criminal offenses. Court security transported several mentally ill patients to the hospital and served a number of civil and criminal documents as they also waited on the courts. We appreciate the support of the public and ask for your prayers and thoughts for the safety of our officers. Thank you.
