John Davis

Somewhere between some ego driven rapper pouring champagne over a stripper in a video and piece of work sitting atop a bar stool hitting on girls young enough to be his daughter we have lost sight of what a man is. Park your Cadillac and untangle the gold chain out of your chest hair and button your shirt up hoss. Being a “real man” use to be more important than having a plaque adorning your office wall or being wealthy enough to roll your smokes in Benjamin Franklins. Through the lens of my mind a man should look like John Wayne, drive a flatbed truck and have a chew of tobacco in his jaw that could be mistaken for a baseball. Truth is there isn’t a prototype or a mold that men are cut from but if there was it is either broken or badly worn. I run into so many so called men that would turn the stomach of their grandfathers. A man should have certain qualities. First characteristic should be being manly. Manly doesn’t mean you have to be a full blown mountain man. You may push pencils behind a desk all day but don’t be afraid to get your paws in the dirt. Every self respecting man should be able to handle a gun with enough skill to protect his family and himself. Another quality that is a must is leadership. You may not lead a battalion of troops or be president of the company but you must be the head of your home. Being head of the home means more than sitting on the couch every afternoon while the family does their own thing. A man self sacrifices for his family and makes sure that he sets and example for his spouse and his children. A man doesn’t need to dominate or beat his wife to be more of a man. Opening doors, being respectful, polite and a gentleman doesn’t lower your manhood but rather emboldens it. I for one have long since grown tired of dead beat dads, loser husbands and males scared of getting their Crocs dirty claiming to be men. I’m tired of seeing a car roll in Wal Mart with a mom with four children in the back some Romeo was gracious enough to produce but not man enough to stick around to raise them. We need men, real men and we need them fast.

