Somewhere between some ego driven rapper pouring champagne over a stripper in a video and piece of work sitting atop a bar stool hitting on girls young enough to be his daughter we have lost sight of what a man is. Park your Cadillac and untangle the gold chain out of your chest hair and button your shirt up hoss. Being a “real man” use to be more important than having a plaque adorning your office wall or being wealthy enough to roll your smokes in Benjamin Franklins. Through the lens of my mind a man should look like John Wayne, drive a flatbed truck and have a chew of tobacco in his jaw that could be mistaken for a baseball. Truth is there isn’t a prototype or a mold that men are cut from but if there was it is either broken or badly worn. I run into so many so called men that would turn the stomach of their grandfathers. A man should have certain qualities. First characteristic should be being manly. Manly doesn’t mean you have to be a full blown mountain man. You may push pencils behind a desk all day but don’t be afraid to get your paws in the dirt. Every self respecting man should be able to handle a gun with enough skill to protect his family and himself. Another quality that is a must is leadership. You may not lead a battalion of troops or be president of the company but you must be the head of your home. Being head of the home means more than sitting on the couch every afternoon while the family does their own thing. A man self sacrifices for his family and makes sure that he sets and example for his spouse and his children. A man doesn’t need to dominate or beat his wife to be more of a man. Opening doors, being respectful, polite and a gentleman doesn’t lower your manhood but rather emboldens it. I for one have long since grown tired of dead beat dads, loser husbands and males scared of getting their Crocs dirty claiming to be men. I’m tired of seeing a car roll in Wal Mart with a mom with four children in the back some Romeo was gracious enough to produce but not man enough to stick around to raise them. We need men, real men and we need them fast.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- What It Means To Be A Man
- History: Not So Great Moments In US History (The New Deal)
- The Briar Philosopher - Blowing in the Wind
- Etta Parks Obituary
- District Court News Of 04/25/2022 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
- Deeds Recorded in Jackson County Clerk's Office - 04/26/2022 - 05/03/2022
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly
- Marriages Recorded in Jackson County Clerk's Office - 04/26/2022 to 05/03/2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Moore’s Creek Family Offering $1,000 Reward for Help Solving Theft
- Motive Remains a Mystery Behind Burglary Arrest
- Man Accused of Allegedly Hitting Motorcycle Rider with Vehicle
- Man Arrested for Murder in Clay County
- Sheriff’s Report
- Jackson County Workers have the 9th Worst Commute in Kentucky
- Mary Nicole Risner Solinger-Yost Obituary
- Tick season nears. 10% of ticks carry debilitating diseases; quick action can prevent them. And UK wants you to send in your ticks!
- Hubbard Arrested for Terroristic Threatening and Intimidating a Witness
- Many Jackson County Children Suffer from Food Insecurity
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.