Random Thoughts - James "Jayme" Marcum
The next Jackson County Fair has been a long time coming. Last year, COVID-19 shut the world down, and like many festivals and fairs, it was canceled. As we fast forward a year, we seem to finally be getting back on track to some degree. Whether you love or hate the event, it is the main affair of the year for our community. The fair brings in people from all over the area to gather, and enjoy each other’s company much like that of a family reunion. Truth be told, there are probably several from outside of the county and state. The event has often been joked about as being the one time of year that the only area being protected by law enforcement is McKee and that all other Jackson County communities are free game. Though I do believe we are in safe hands, the culprit that snagged our beloved fair/parade last year is back on the rise.
Unless you have turned a mute ear to recent events, Jackson County’s COVID-19 rate is now alarmingly high. Mask are being asked to come back out, social distancing is being implemented, and a push for our population to be vaccinated by one of the three vaccines is all of the hype. While we all want the virus to disappear, the solution is truly one of the hottest topics anywhere mankind is communicating. While we all have some type of opinion, and I do believe it is our right to do so.
This year’s fair will surely be a real treat for ages young and old. Unless the forecast changes, the weather looks to be great! If 2020 taught us anything it is the fact we can adapt to just about anything. So at this year’s fair, I urge you to take precautions, and let’s continue to work toward leaving COVID-19 behind us. If it is fair that we get a fair this year, it is fair we take heed to protect the ones we love. Whether you have been vaccinated or not, let’s enjoy this years’ fair with a good head on our shoulders. Hope to see you there!
