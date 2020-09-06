What Truly Matters
Shootin’ It Straight
John Davis
Chaff is a hull or husk that surrounds grains of wheat that is removed to obtain the wheat itself. The chaff is considered trash and discarded through a process called winnowing. It consists of lightly grinding the wheat to loosen the chaff then tossing it in the air to allow the wind to blow away what truly isn’t needed.
2020 has been a year for winnowing.
Threshing has been in full swing and unlike many I enjoy the process for the end results it’s sure to expose. As a young man my pastor of the time would preach on trying times often as a separating time to expose the worthy and blow away the chaff. While I would make a argument to anyone that on a grand scale 2020 is a relative cake walk when measured against true troubles it nevertheless is viewed as a cursed year by many.
What is assured is a great deal of what’s essentially useless in our lives has been splayed open for us to examine. We have been forced to take a hard look at what truly matters.
Sports figures we once looked up to as role models have talked down to us demanding we apologize for all our faults. They have been emphatic that we must see the see the world as they do or we are uneducated fools. They have threatened to take their million dollar salaries along with their ball and go home depriving us of watching them toss a ball. They have walked off jobs they are paid to do costing their employers money yet they refuse to flat out quit taking money from their oppressors.
Actors and actress who dropped out of high school at sixteen to pursue a career which consists of lying and pretending are suddenly Rhode scholars deciding if you are worthy of seeing their film based on your political affiliation. They counsel you are matters of politicians speaking rudely to someone and initiatives to save mother earth while they cruise the Caribbean in a mega yacht accompanied by sexual predators.
Business chains and their representatives have thrown support behind misguided causes while pointing a upturned nose at others over who they choose to pull the lever for at a private voting booth. They scoff at our choices offering ridicule often until the same wolf they supported is howling at their door.
While 2020 has been a strange year full of unrest I would offer to say it’s offered clarity on issues. Between the riots, looting, civil unrest, sickness and the impending election it’s never been clearer on who stands where.
We have been been in a trial run without sports, open restaurants, businesses and much of the entertainment industry. We have discovered that through much of this we don’t really need them. Many of those left in limbo have cemented their stance leaving it a easy decision for us to support them or pass.
The chaff is being sorted out and it is our duty to support those who align with us and speak with our wallet to those who don’t. The wind is blowing just right. Toss that seed into the air and see what blows away and what is deemed truly needed.
