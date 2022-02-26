We lost a really great man this week and an outstanding lady, both who died from the COVID virus. Our thoughts and prayers are raised in support of the family of these good citizens, as well as everyone who has recently passed. It got me thinking, if we knew 2022 would be our last year to live on this Earth, what would we do? Would we try to clean up all the messes we have made in our lives, or would we just sit still and let life pass us by? Would we do more for our neighbors or less? Would we spend more time talking and advising our children or would we just...not care? Would our decision processes be different? I believe 2022 can be a great year if we choose to make it great. What do you want others to say about you when you are gone? This year, let's try to live our lives with the end in mind. What a difference a year could make!
We have had several traffic accidents recently resulting from icy spots on the roadway. Water can run off a drive or hillside onto the road which, when the night freeze occurs, forms a very slick spot. US 421 near the Pilgrim Rest intersection has such a spot. Please speak to your young drivers and pay attention to icy spots such as these. We don't want to have people injured in traffic accidents or their vehicles damaged. Please be careful.
A young lady with a serious drug problem was arrested last week. The traffic stop was related to a citizen complaint that resulted in a drug seizure and paraphernalia to use illegal drugs. We try to respond to every traffic complaint, particularly if it involves impaired or reckless drivers. Your information helps us keep the roads safe for the traveling public. Thank you for the assistance.
Two men with warrants turned themselves in at the office to me this week. I appreciate them for doing the right thing under difficult circumstances. It shows some personal character when we "man up" and take responsibility for our actions. I gained respect for these individuals for their actions. If you know you have a warrant on you, it is best to contact the Sheriff's Office and turn yourself in on your terms as these two men did. Running never works, but for a short time and you can never get passed your troubles until you meet them head on.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and seventeen calls for service. We investigated seven traffic accidents, opened four criminal cases and arrested three individuals on various criminal charges. Our court security team kept courtrooms safe during last week's Circuit Court. Thank you for your continued prayers and good thoughts for our officer safety.
