What’s Behind the Mask?
How governmental guidelines help us protect ourselves
On the 4th of April, 2020 the President of the United States, on the advice of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommended that all citizens wear cloth face masks when in a public setting. This was a recommendation and not a directive. As the president stated, this is purely voluntary and not required.
So, the question becomes, to wear a mask or not to wear a mask. There has been some confusion since that recommendation was issued as to whether such a move is necessary and whether or not it would provide any more real protection from Covid 19 that just observing social distancing guidelines.
Here is the reasoning behind the recommendation.
Why:
There are many instances as we engage in social interactions, such as filling prescriptions or checking out at the grocery store, when it is all but impossible to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others. In these instances, a simple cloth mask can act as a barrier and provide an extra level of protection. The mask isn’t really intended to protect the wearer in this scenario. It is intended to protect other. Given the high incidence of people infected with Covid 19 who show no symptoms and never get sick, it is likely that it is being spread in circumstances where someone who is infected, without their knowledge, passes the virus by simply speaking in close enough proximity to another that the virus makes contact with the other person. The virus can be spread through breath vapor. When a 6 foot distance is maintained, this vapor doesn’t reach the other person before it falls. But, in instances such as those mentioned above, the vapor could come in contact with another person and pass the infection. Since each person and everyone they come in contact with might potentially be carrying the virus, this is a way of protecting each other.
What?
The CDC recommends that simple, multi layer, cloth masks made preferably of tight weave cotton be used. These can be made at home or fashioned by a friend or small business with a sewing machine. There are also do it yourself tutorials on how to fashion an adequate mask from a bandana or a high quality t-shirt. (See jacksonsunky.com for instructions). These can be made using elastic or even hair ties. They are simple enough to make but not so simple to use to their greatest efficiency.
How?
One of the reasons there was a delay in recommending that face masks be worn by everyone is the fact that, if not treated properly, they may lead to a false sense of security and cause more infections than they prevent. It must be stressed that, mask or no mask, 6 foot social distancing be maintained at all times. There was a fear that those wearing masks might then think it safe to come in closer contact with one another. That is not the case. How one must use and care for their masks is also of upmost importance. The wisest course of action would be to have multiple masks, ideally one for each social encounter you are expecting in a given day. It must be understood that, after wearing one for an extended period of time (the time it takes to shop at a supermarket for instance) your mask will become saturated and touching your mask or your face around the mask, then touching any surface (such as your purse or steering wheel) could potentially infect that surface. Also, any virus that might have been deposited on your mask by closer contact with a cashier or pharmacist, etc, or touching your mask to adjust it after touching an infected surface, could lead to infection. (That is also why the directives for not touchinig your face and washing your hands after each encounter are also still stressed.) One should carry two large ziplock bags, one with clean masks and one for potentially contaminated masks. After a public encounter, one should removed the mask carefully, without touching the face if possible, deposit it in the potentially contaminated bag, and then washing or disinfecting not only their hands but whatever other surface they may have touched, such as a purse, wallet or steering wheel. A new mask should be used for each encounter. That is the safest course of action and the one that provides the greatest level of protection for others and for ourselves.
Decontamination of masks and surfaces
Once used masks have been removed and placed in a separate bag they can later be washed in a washing machine using any laundry detergent. All detergents are capable of dissolving the fat layer around the virus and causing the virus to die.
To decontaminate surfaces it should be remembered that not all disinfectants are created equal. While many kill bacteria, it is recommended by the CDC that disinfectants that have been shown to be effective against emerging viruses be used.
While this list is extensive, many of the brands are sold exclusively to hospitals and other medical facilities and are not readily available to the general public.
The Jackson County sun has compiled a list of such disinfectants that are locally available. That list includes all Lysol disinfecting products, all Clorox disinfecting products, disinfectants containing peroxide, Comet disinfecting cleaner and Soft Scrub with Bleach.
As some of these products can be hard to find in stores given the demand, there are also home made versions that can be produced with items you might already have in your kitchen. Here is one version that is considered effective: You’ll need 1 16 oz spray bottle ( you can use and empty recycled spray cleanser bottle that has been washed out) 14 oz of either isopropyl alcohol, over 60% or ethyl alcohol such as Everclear, over 70 percent (140 proof). Hydrogen peroxide and essential oils, if available, such as tea-tree, lavender, frankincense or peppermint. The oils are optional and the mixture will be just as effective without them. (While there is some evidence that certain essential oils may have some anti-viral properties it is not wise to rely on them alone to disinfect.) Pour the alcohol into the spray bottle, add 1 Tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide and several drops of essential oil if you have them. Shake gently to mix. This can now be used to disinfect surfaces, trash cans, laundry hampers, plastic bags, etc.
If we all follow these guidelines to protect ourselves and each other, we stand a better chance of slowing the spread of Covid 19 in our community and also protecting our most vulnerable populations. Stay safe, Stay home, keep your distance and wash your hands are still the guidelines that prevail. Adding a mask, properly used and maintained, can add a layer of protection for ourselves and our loved ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.