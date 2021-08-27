Random Thoughts - James "Jayme Marcum" General Manager
As a child growing up in Jackson County, the anticipation of a snow day was always there when the weather began to change. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, our cell phones barely had the game Snake and the beeping and squealing of dial-up internet were still being heard by many across the area. A virtual, live classroom just wasn’t an option. You would peer out the windows, hoping for a glimpse of at least a simple snowflake. Every household had its favorite weatherman, with our winter fortune-tellers of choice being the WKYT crew. In the winter, Chris Bailey was my meterologist. With winter being his season of choice, he would say all the things I wanted to hear. And even if there weren’t any flakes flying in the Annville area, the “it’s always worse in the Gap” line always gave you some type of hope. My brother and I would watch in anticipation as the names began to scroll across the bottom of the screen. Oftentimes, when Jackson County had no school, other surrounding areas would still be in class. Yes, more often than not we would score a snow day. But, there were days we would have to wake up the next morning, go through the usual morning routine, and make our way to the bus… even though Chris thought we would see some type of precipitation. This didn’t happen to us often (being from Jackson County), but when the news did hit home, it made us experience something many other communities’ children often experienced. At the same time, they got to enjoy what it was like to have a snow day themselves, something children in Jackson County often had taken for granted. When it hits home, it’s different.
When COVID-19 hit the scene in January of last year, it was truly a mystery to all of us. We all memorized the symptoms. We would hear of cases across the globe, and gradually right here in our community. We would hear of those being infected by the disease and how it affected them one by one. One by one, thousands have died, some with underlying health conditions and others in outstanding health. In January of 2021, it hit home for me. I experienced the virus against my own will. Not only experience the symptoms but also understand what all the talk was about. I now personally could understand the struggle. I could understand the fear. I could understand the race for a cure. I found a new understanding because I had to endure it and it hit home.
When a unique life experience hits home, it brings a new appreciation and understanding of what all the buzz is about. Good or bad. You may set a goal that many others have hit before you. And when you finally make it, your experience will feel different than what it did when it was just a dream. You may see someone else’s nightmare, and you tell yourself “I just can’t imagine having to go through that.” But, there may come a time when it hits home and you withstand the hardship and trials that the experience has to offer.
We never understand anything quite like we do once we experience it for ourselves for the first time or on an occasional basis...and once it is behind us, we often disregard it when others are faced with mountains, whether they welcome the trial to their life or not. It becomes callused in our minds and we sometimes disregard that it was a bad storm for our lives as well. Instead of turning the other cheek to what others face, next time, encourage them. Offer them hope. You may not know the answers to how to finish the race, but at least let them know you are there for them while they figure it out.
Oftentimes, life isn’t hitting home for just one person either. Family and friends often are facing hardship or goals together in different capacities. Or it may affect other people’s lives as a product of the trial. They each are playing a different role and are enduring winds for their loved one’s storm. Your helping hand can go a long way. It is easy to point out others’ flaws and shortcomings and to point out what someone may bring to the table or what they may be lacking. Jesus said it best in John chapter 8 when saying “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone”. You never know when life is going to hit home. So, empty the rocks from your pockets, offer your support where you can, and get behind those that are doing their best to withstand a storm, or climbing a mountain to reach their goals. You never know when life may hit your home next.
