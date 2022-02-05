I attended the funeral of Travis Hurley recently. He was a Lieutenant for London PD for many years. He died as a result of this Covid epidemic at forty-seven years of age. He was a friend who always had the ability to help. He was a big man with a big booming voice. His heart was two sizes bigger than normal, because he had a heart for everyone. His funeral was a testament to a life lived well in the service of his community and his God. Best wishes to Travis Hurley's family.
I have said nothing about my intention not to run for Sheriff in the next election until now. To be sure, this has been a very difficult decision. I absolutely love being your Sheriff, but the time has come to spend more time with my wife and my family. I recently lost the greatest mother in law ever! We have all struggled with this loss, but my wife, Delena, has particularly had a difficult time. As important as this office is to me, my beloved wife is more important. She has been my right arm, my support and my helper for many years. She stood by me through many difficult times in my professional life. Therefore, I made this difficult decision months ago, after much consideration and prayer, so Delena and I can spend our senior years together while we still are relatively healthy. I heard it said, when one door closes, another opens. Perhaps another opportunity to serve will come to light in the future. I simply want to follow my God's direction for our life.
I have three officers running for Sheriff in the next election. I want to make it very clear, no one is angry with me or with the way the Sheriff's office has been run over the past two terms. Each officer that is running for the upcoming Sheriff's race is not only qualified, but capable to make a great Sheriff, if elected. I love all three officers, but of course, I can only vote for one and will privately do so. I have great respect and admiration for Daniel Isaacs, Keith Berry and Eric Hays. They are all quality people.
I will continue to serve as your Sheriff through 2022. You can be sure, when I leave the office, it will be clean, neat and, to the extent possible, completely up to date. Again, thank you for allowing me this great honor of being Sheriff of Jackson County.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and eight calls for service. We investigated thirteen traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and arrested four individuals on various criminal charges. We served volumes of civil and criminal papers, transported mentally ill patients and provided security for the courts. Again, we appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the safety of our officers. God Bless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.