Are you struggling with food, clothing, or shelter? Do you struggle with money management or have difficulty finding medical/dental services? Are you struggling with mental health issues, depression, anxiety, drug or alcohol addiction? Are you having problems with your marriage or family? Are you having a hard time finding employment? Do you dream of going back to school and obtaining your GED? In times of troubles like these it is “Hope” that keeps you going. However, “hope” can be hard to find and often it helps to have help. That is what New Hope Counseling & Recovery (NHCR) offers: Hope and Help!
Whether you are struggling with drug or alcohol abuse, child care, marital issues, or just making ends meet, the folks at New Hope understand. They also know that many of these issues walk together hand-in-hand. Keith Lakes, (CEO) described four major areas of help that his facility can provide: 1) Case management, 2) Mental Health, 3) Intensive Out-Patient Treatment, and 4) Medically Assisted Treatment.
Case management services include a collaborative process that helps assess, plan, implement, coordinate, monitor, and evaluate the options and services required for a client’s behavioral, emotional and social needs. Often this entails connecting people with the resources they need, including such as: food, clothing, and shelter, transportation, child care, applying for insurance, applying for college, legal help, finding a job, etc.
Mental health services are provided to accommodate individual needs. There should be no stigma attached to asking for help. We all could use help at some point in our life! Mental health services include, but are not limited to the following disorders: anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), Persistent Complex Bereavement Disorder (intense grief), etc.
Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP) is designed for people who are struggling with problems associated with addictions, substance use and abuse, or the disorders associated with substance abuse. IOP is a 36 session (3 days/week – 3 hours/day) outpatient program where clients are free to reside at their homes but are required to attend weekly sessions and participate in a structured program designed to help them establish and maintain their sobriety. In IOP, clients typically receive services through group therapy; however, they are also assigned an individual therapist to meet with on a weekly basis while in treatment. Groups are small and generally do not exceed 10 people. In IOP treatment, clients are trained how to: prevent relapse, manage triggers, urges, and cravings, manage anger and stress, manage boredom and free-time, reconnect with family and positive people, establish a strong support system, forgive one’s self and others, practice honesty, avoid high-risk situations, take responsibility, establish appropriate boundaries, and accept accountability.
In some instances, the help and support provided by New Hope must be supplemented with medical treatment. Medication assisted treatment (MAT) involves the use of medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies for the treatment of substance use disorders. A combination of medication and behavioral therapies can be effective in the treatment of substance use disorders, and can help some people to sustain recovery. Medical assistance is seen as a temporary intervention in treatment. That is, for some clients, MAT is necessary in order to eventually achieve sobriety.
NHCR’s continuum of care is such that services are individualized to meet the needs of each client. Each person that walks through their door seeking help becomes their friend and family. Their outpatient services include (but are not limited to) individual, group, and family counseling. Their services are confidential and provided by trained clinicians with a primary interest in promoting healthy lifestyles. Their staff are dedicated to assisting clients overcome obstacles and move forward in recovery and wellness. Mr. Lakes said that while it is important to have well trained staff that know what they are doing it is perhaps more important to know that they care. “While we care what our staff knows, it is more important to know that they care!,” Lakes said.
Lakes is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) and National Certified Counselor (NCC), who has been practicing in the field of mental health for over 26 years. He has also earned certification in Individual Intellectual Assessment and as a National Board Certified Exceptional Needs Specialist. Keith served as guidance counselor at the high school and elementary school levels. He also worked for twelve years as a Child Behavior Specialist. Keith has provided mental health services in both in-patient and out-patient settings, across a range of ages, and disorders.
NHCR is located in McKee, KY, at 200 East Water Street, (606) 594-7479 and also in London, KY, at 60 Bennett Circle, (606) 594-7479 and Manchester, KY at 409 Richmond Rd. As long as there is life… there is New Hope!!
