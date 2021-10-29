Daily new cases over the last seven days have averaged 23.58 per 100,000 residents, continuing a 12-day decline that took the state as a whole out of the red "high transmission" category into the "substantial" orange level. But many hotspots remain, especially in Southern Kentucky; counties with rates more than double the statewide rate are Russell, 82.1; Adair, 66.2; Jackson, 57.9; Clinton, 57.3; Letcher, 54.4; Green, 53.5; Cumberland, 51.8; and Owsley, 51.8.
While COVID-19 Cases are Declining - Jackson County still Considered a "HotSpot"
