Daily new cases over the last seven days have averaged 23.58 per 100,000 residents, continuing a 12-day decline that took the state as a whole out of the red "high transmission" category into the "substantial" orange level. But many hotspots remain, especially in Southern Kentucky; counties with rates more than double the statewide rate are Russell, 82.1; Adair, 66.2; Jackson, 57.9; Clinton, 57.3; Letcher, 54.4; Green, 53.5; Cumberland, 51.8; and Owsley, 51.8.

The state reported 20 more Covid-19 deaths, making Kentucky's pandemic toll 9,685. The seven-day average of deaths dropped just below 30; the 14-day average is 34.

