Announcing Whistle Stop “Time for Kids” Summer Program

The Whistle Stop Time of Kids Summer Program will be offering crafts, food, music and bible stories to youth 5-12 years of age.

The program begins on Wednesday, June 23rd at 6:00 p.m. and will be held every other Wednesday.

Come early for Story Time – Whitney Davidson will be reading to the kids beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The program will take place in the Whistle Stop Community Building in Sand Gap.

For more information call – 606-965-7613

