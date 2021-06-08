Richmond, KY [June 8, 2021] – Health Help, Inc. d/b/a White House Clinics is pleased to announce that it has raised its minimum wage from $11.75 an hour to $15.04. White House Clinics CEO Stephanie Moore says, “Our employees have shown incredible commitment to providing accessible and high-quality health care throughout the pandemic. With the adoption of our new wage scale, we are making a commitment to our employees that will have a significant positive impact on their livelihoods.” Effective June 1, the staff wage scale increased by 28%. White House Clinics intends that the higher wages will also help attract new employees in today’s competitive job market.
The current federal minimum wage is $7.50 an hour. Recent legislation, which stalled in Congress, proposed that the minimum wage increase to $15 by 2025. When asked why White House Clinics has adopted the increase now, Moore says, “At White House Clinics, we hope our employees see their work here as a career, not just a job. By increasing our entire staff wage scale, not just our minimum wage, we want to encourage career growth, while also ensuring that all employees can support their families and have a comfortable standard of living.”
White House Clinics added over 30 positions to their 300+ member team during the COVID pandemic. The organization continues to recruit for the following positions which will be paid on the updated wage scale:
- Certified or Registered Medical Assistant (CMA/RMA)
- Expanded Duties Dental Assistant (EDDA)
- Patient Financial Counselor
- Community Health Worker
Those interested in a position can apply by visiting the website https://whitehouseclinics.com/careers/. White House Clinics is also hosting open interviews for Certified or Registered Medical Assistants on Monday June 14th from 3pm – 6pm and on Wednesday June 16th from 8am – 10am. Both events will be held at the Richmond White House Clinic at 401 Highland Park Drive. Those interested are welcome to walk-in for an interview. No appointment is necessary, but applicants are asked to apply online prior to the event.
Health Help, Inc. d/b/a White House Clinics is a federally qualified health center operating nine comprehensive community health centers in Jackson, Madison, Estill, Rockcastle, and Garrard Counties, Kentucky. Each year the 300+ member team provides comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and enabling
services to over 31,000 members of our communities. White House Clinics has been instrumental in providing community testing and vaccinations against COVID. The organization has recently been recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration as a national health center quality leader, as well as receiving numerous other awards for patient care. White House Clinics accepts Medicare, Medicaid managed care plans, commercial insurance, and offers a sliding fee discount program for those with low income. For more information, visit www.whitehouseclinics.com.
