White House Clinics to Celebrate National Health Center Week 2023
America’s Health Centers: A Roadmap to Stronger Communities
White House Clinics will host a Community Block Party on August 12th to celebrate National Health Center Week. This event is part of a national campaign to increase awareness about the ways health centers are providing affordable health care in their communities, addressing care gaps and health equity, and improving the health of Americans across the nation. Events across the country are scheduled to occur August 6th – 12th and include health fairs, visits by Members of Congress and state officials, press conferences, back-to-school drives, community breakfasts, patient appreciation events, free health screenings, and more, all celebrating the roadmap health centers provide to stronger communities.
White House Clinics is celebrating National Health Center Week and raising awareness across our communities through several events in the upcoming week:
- Patient Appreciation Day Activities
- Employee Appreciation Day Activities
- Wellness in the Woods at the Berea Pinnacles and Forestry Outreach Center (Saturday, August 12th, 7:30a-2p) – a community event including a sunrise hike, health education and resources, health screenings, demonstrations, food, & prizes!
Community Health Centers (CHCs), like White House Clinics, are the backbone of our nation’s primary health care system. They design innovative, integrated primary care based on the services communities need most -- ensuring access to affordable, quality healthcare for over 30 million people. In addition to creating jobs and saving lives, health centers save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. Other highlights of health center accomplishments include:
- Delivering primary care services to 1 in 11 Americans. That number increases to 1 in 5 residents across Jackson, Madison, Estill, Rockcastle, and Garrard counties;
- Reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and unnecessary visits to emergency departments;
- Generating $63 billion in economic activity in communities served.
Community Health Centers are not ordinary medical clinics. Providers and staff in Community Health Centers are problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing. Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. During hurricanes, floods, fires, pandemics, and job loss, Community Health Centers are first on the scene and are vital to keeping America healthy. They are on the front lines of national public health challenges – providing immediate response during the pandemic, delivering multi-generational primary health care, caring for veterans, providing opioid treatment, and responding to natural disasters. Health Centers are also a lifeline in remote and underserved communities where the nearest doctor or hospital can be difficult to access. National Health Center Week provides an opportunity to celebrate the important work being done across the nation in primary care and recognize how health centers are creating a roadmap to stronger communities.
Health Help, Inc., d/b/a White House Clinics, is a federally qualified health center operating eight comprehensive community health centers in Jackson, Madison, Estill, Rockcastle, and Garrard Counties, Kentucky. Each year the 330+ member team provides comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and enabling services to over 32,000 members of our communities. White House Clinics accepts Medicare, all Medicaid managed care plans, commercial insurance, and offers a sliding fee discount program for those with low income. For more information, visit www.whitehouseclinics.com.
