School is slated to resume in person classes in roughly a month or less in most of our region with the Chinese virus formally known as Covid-19 raging at full force according to Governor Andy Beshear. Before we drive this article off the steep precipice of discussing any valid or ridiculous conspiracy theories related to the cause, severity or deadliness of the virus itself take a breath. This is simply pointing a steady stream of light onto the hypocrisy of Andy Beshear sending kids to school with his blessing at the beginning of August. (After the writing of this article at least one local district has pushed start times back til mid August)
I will state for the record that I believe that much of the response to the virus has been overblown hyperbole without solid medical backing to call for such measures.
That said who is pulling the strings on Andy to restart school? We’ve been sold since spring in doses at daily news conferences by the governor that this virus is potentially the next mass extinction movement. We’ve been preached at for killing our grandparents with our poor responsibility. We have been chided for family cookouts. Law enforcement officials was used to monitor churches under the threat of legal punishment. Groups of more than 10 was looked at like a flock of lepers. Every event of any significance was canceled or postponed. We have been told that we are all in this together and we’ll do whatever it takes to overcome.
The same party leading Kentucky currently has also stood on the stage pleading about gun control while shedding tears claiming that if it “saves just one child” any cost is worth it. What happened to that party line?
Anyone that cares to be honest knows that schoolchildren from young elementary age hopped up on caffeine from their Dairy Queen breakfast combo isn’t going to to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.
The same goes for rebellious teenagers who wear a faux coat of invincibility like a badge. Between rebelliousness, chaotic kids and simple logistical challenges the rules will not be followed as planned. I wish it wasn’t so but we have to be honest enough looking in the mirror to admit it’s a long shot at best.
Taking in to account the chaos we know school will bring why the rush Andy? We shut schools down in spring with 3,000 cases knowing almost nothing of how the virus is transmitted, treated or cured.
With cases currently soaring above 20,000 and no answers to any questions we are bent on restarting classes.
Again I ask why? We have had 4 plus months to ready a viable online program that could lay the groundwork for this pandemic and any future longterm shutdowns. Similar programs are used for colleges, foreign language learning, instrument lessons, and a huge assortment of other futher educational programs. Who is pushing so desperately for schools to be in person?
There is only a few logical reasons.
Were we misled on the severity of the virus leading to the 1st shutdown?
The numbers would suggest no.
Is the teachers union, which played a pivotal role in the election of Andy Beshear, worried about loosing it’s neccessary status to remain relevant?
Is Andy focused more on federal funding, pensions and government funded jobs of all varieties in the school over the safety of children?
I would argue that we have followed along with most of the guidelines set forth by the governor even if we did so begrudgingly. We missed church, altered grocery shopping, canceled vacations, skipped family plans and generally stayed in a hunkered down state but now it is suddenly okay to shove some of the most vulnerable amongst us into packed classrooms with nearly unlimited surfaces to touch?
We are programmed to ask why and more of us should be doing so. If a rule of the land is applicable to one area it should apply evenly across the board. When it comes to children should we not err on the side of caution? Then again Andy was fine dropping the mask for a hugging photo opportunity so the rules may be spread differently across the social elite of the word. Carry on with the strings attached.
