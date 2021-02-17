JC Sun Breaking News Snow

A message from Jackson Energy

Prepay Members:

Why are you seeing a charge if you are out of power? When the system can not get a successful reading - such as when you are out of power - it will estimate your daily charge.

The good news is when the meter is restored and the system can get a successful reading - your account will BALANCE and those charges will be CREDITED.

We are not disconnecting prepay accounts at this time - and will not disconnect until service has been restored and your meters have had time to readjust.

Anytime our members have questions - we encourage you to give a call at 800-262-7480 - we are here for you!

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you