Ina Pearl Cole was born October 6, 1928 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Berea Health Care & Rehab, being 91 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Grant Lakes & Dora Jane (Gabbard) Lakes.
Ina Pearl was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Lakes and three sisters, Bert Morgan, Margie Jarrell and Leola Owens.
She was a member of the McKee Baptist Church.
Wiley Cole was born July 8, 1927 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Berea Health Care & Rehab, being 93 years of age. He was the son of the late Charley Cole & Lizzie Beth (Roberts) Cole.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Hollie Mae Holt and Catherine Opal.
Wiley was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church.
Wiley & Ina Pearl had been married for 74 years.
They are survived by three children, Ray (Janet) Cole, Betty Lou (Larry) Lunsford and Patricia (Jerry) Isaacs all of Madison County. Wiley and Ina was blessed by the following grandchildren, Stephanie Koher, Shea (Justin) Mahoney, Andrew (Jenna) Isaacs, Hannah (Tommy) Ball and Matthew (Kelli) Isaacs: great grandchildren, Leticia Koher, Lucas Koher, Lathan Koher, Lila Koher, Heath Mahoney, Luke Mahoney, Cole Isaacs, Molly Isaacs, Reagan Isaacs, Wyatt Isaacs, Kennedy Ball and Jackson Isaacs: step grandsons, Eddy (Lisa) Cunagin and Anthony (Madonna) Cunagin and step great granddaughter, Allison (Alexander) Silman. They were also blessed with two grandsons who preceded them in death, Jerome Cole and Christian Lunsford.
Funeral services for Wiley & Ina Pearl Cole were held 3:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Richmond with Bro. Bill Wright and Bro. Kenneth Wilder officiating. Burial to follow in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers were Donnie Parrett, Cody Little, Tommy Ball, Tony Cunagin, George Barger, Brian Charles, David Lunsford, Mike Gay, Doug Lunsford, Matt Holt, Lucas Koher and Lathan Koher. Honorary pallbearers were Jim Hays, Kendall Norris, Woodrow Masters, Lewis Ray Norris, Vernon Holt and Charles Severance. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
