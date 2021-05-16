Wiley “Buck” Isaacs was born October 28, 1934 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Madison Health & Rehab Center in Richmond, being 86 years of age. He was the son of the late William “Bill” Isaacs and Mary Reed Isaacs.
Wiley Buck is survived by his wife, Brenda (Adkins) Isaacs of McKee and four children, Norma Westbrook & Miranda (Chuck) Cunliffe both of Richmond, Ronald (Jennifer) Isaacs and Matthew (Jessica) Harrison both of McKee. He is also survived by four brothers, Elza Isaacs of Berea, Arthur Isaacs of McKee, Jack Isaacs and Luke Isaacs both of Richmond. Wiley Buck was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jeremiah (Amanda) Powell, Tyler Isaacs, Lindsey (Blake) Ditlow, Lauren Harrison, Hannah Steiger, Jarrad Harrison and Glenna Isaacs and four great grandchildren, Cierra Powell, Connor Powell, Damion Kidwell and Kaeleigh Kidwell.
In addition to his parents, Wiley Buck was also preceded in death by his daughter, Devonna Isaacs and by the following siblings, Odis Isaacs, Albert Isaacs, Allison “Boney” Isaacs, Johnny Isaacs, Billy Joe Isaacs, Ethel Kerby, Viola Abner Longston and Matilda Gaines.
Wiley Buck was a member and Deacon of the Kirby Knob Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Sand Gap Baptist Church with Bro. Darren Hisel officiating. Burial will follow in the Durham Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phillip Isaacs, Matthew Harrison, Jarrad Harrison, Lanny Isaacs, Doug Hisel and Bill “Buck” Abner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
