William Able Cunagin was born April 20, 1922, in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his residence in London at the age of 100. He was the son of the late Delbert & Emma Jane (Turner) Cunagin.
Able is survived by two children, Denny Dale (Joann) Cunagin of London and Rhonda Messer Wilson of London. He is also survived by three brothers, Ronald Cunagin, Paul Cunagin and Gary Cunagin all of London. Able was blessed with 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 5 great great grand-children.
In addition to his parents, Able was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathlene (Hurst) Cunagin; by a son, Larry Wayne Cunagin; by two sisters, Dean McQueen, Daisy Lakes and by three brothers, Lloyd Cunagin, Ray Cunagin and Curt Cunagin.
Able was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II and was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Wilson & Hurst Cemetery. Military services were held by the local D.A.V. Jack Welch Chapter #165. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
