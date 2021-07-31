William “Bill” Hargus Gabbard was born May 26, 1944 in Clay County and departed this life Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Laurel County, at the age of 76. He was the son of the late Virgil & Alma (Wright) Gabbard.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his brother, David Gabbard.
Bill is survived by two children, Michelle Gabbard of Bardstown and Brent (Lindsay) Gabbard of Mt. Vernon and by two grandchildren, Luree & Creed Gabbard of Mt. Vernon. Other survivors include his former wife and mother of his children, Phyllis Gabbard of Berea and by his siblings, Larry (Maggie) Gabbard, Marilyn (Jim) Vickers, Madilyn (Frank) Peters, Shelia McKinney and Hilda (Eddy) Judd.
Military services for William “Bill” Hargus Gabbard will be held 12 Noon Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Sandlin Cemetery in Gray Hawk. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM at the Egypt Baptist Church.
Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home
