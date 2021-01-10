William “Bill” Hargus Gabbard, 76, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 26, 1944, in Clay County, Ky.
He was a graduate of Tyner High School, He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He worked most of his adult life for the General Telephone Company (GTE). He was an avid gardener. Anyone whoever met Bill loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Gabbard and Alma Wright Gabbard; and his brother, David Gabbard.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Gabbard, of Bardstown, Brent (Lindsay) Gabbard, of Mount Vernon; his grandchildren, Luree Gabbard and Creed Gabbard, of Mount Vernon; former wife and mother of his children, Phyllis Gabbard, of Berea; his siblings, Larry (Maggie) Gabbard, Marilyn (Jim) Vickers, Madilyn (Frank) Peters, Shelia McKinney, Hilda (Eddy) Judd; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
