William “Bill” Lynch was born September 23, 1959 in Berea, KY and departed this life Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Berea Health Care Center, at the age of 63. He was the son of the late William Hershel Lynch and Beatrice (Gray) Lynch.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Garrison) Lynch and by two children, Melissa Miller & her husband Bill and Dustin Lynch & his wife Trina. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Braydon Lynch, Blakelynn Fee, Kady Fee, Chloe Miller, Liam Miller and Kason Lynch and with a host of nieces and nephews. Other survivors include his sister, Linda Akemon & her husband Phillip; three brothers, Jamie Lynch of Ohio, Chris Lynch & his wife Gabby and Greg Williams & his wife Shanna; by a brother-in-law, Riley Singleton; step mother, Helen Lynch; step brother, Wesley “Bubby” Freeman & his wife Londa and by a step sister, Debbie Roberts & her husband Jeff.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Ray Lynch and by two sisters, Donna Kay Nunn and Trish Singleton.
Bill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Gary Truett conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Lynch Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Jack Hurst, Greg Williams, Danny Spurlock, Phillip Akemon Jr., Jason Akemon, Matthew Singleton, Steven Nunn, Brent Harris, Jordan Akemon & Joseph Garrison. Honorary pallbearers: Wesley Freeman, J.D. Garrison, Riley Singleton & Bobby Garland.
